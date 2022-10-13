Safeway and King Soopers may soon be part of the same company (Safeway photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, King Soopers credit KDVR)

Grocery store companies Kroger and Albertsons are in talks to merge, according to multiple reports

DENVER (KDVR) — Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization.

The merger, first reported by Bloomberg, would fuse the two of the largest grocery store chains in the country. Kroger is the second-largest grocer while Albertsons is the fourth.

The deal could be closed this week, CNBC reported, though there has been no final agreement as of mid-day Thursday.

Effect on Denver grocery shopping

Both companies have large shares of Colorado’s grocery store market. Albertsons has 105 grocery stores in Colorado, mostly under the Safeway brand, according to the company’s website. Kroger lists 148 stores in the state, operating as King Soopers and City Market stores.

The merger would create a single conglomerate in control of roughly half the Denver-area market. According to data from Chain Store Guides, reported by Axios, Kroger had 33.6% of the Denver area’s grocery sales in 2021, while Safeway had 11%. Combined, the single company would have nearly 45% market share in the Denver area.

This would dominate the other chains by a large margin. Walmart is the metro’s second-largest grocer with a 16.5% market share.

Grocers have reported record earnings in the last year as inflation pressures prompted shoppers to spend more of their budget making food at home rather than eating out.