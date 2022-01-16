King Soopers president says union providing ‘fear over facts’

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers President Joe Kelley is encouraging striking workers to have full knowledge of the “Last, Best and Final” offer that the union rejected.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 continues to strike against the national grocer for the fifth day as both parties are set to return to the table for negotiations on Sunday morning.

“Our associates deserve to know the facts of our Last, Best and Final Offer,” Kelley said. “The UFCW continues to distribute fear over facts that only creates uncertainty for everyone. Our associates deserve to have their voices heard and the opportunity to vote on what’s best for them and their families— let them vote.”

Why the two are at an impasse

The union and King Soopers are at odds on contract negotiations with topics including wages, health care, safety and more. King Soopers provided this chart outlining the company’s offers to the union:

UFCW Local 7 workers in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas voted to strike against King Soopers just after the new year with the expiration of the existing contract looming on Jan. 8.

Multiple proposals have been submitted to the union but each has been rejected and the union has stayed firm with accusations of unfair labor practices that escalated into a lawsuit filed by the union.

One offer that included wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years was rejected prior to the expiration of the current contract. Union officials announced the intent to strike on Jan. 9.

The company’s latest proposal, a $170 million package that would raise wages over the next three years, including bonuses, and would invest in health care benefits “that would result in zero impact” to current premiums was not accepted by the union on Friday.

Supporters, opponents voice opinions

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young pledged his support to the workers at a rally held Thursday last week.

“I am not going to cross that picket line. I have a well-worn King Soopers card in my wallet but I’m not going in Kings until this is a fair contract,” Young said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser handed out chocolates to workers on the picket line.

“I’m here to support these workers and until these workers are back on the job being treated fairly, I’m not going to shop at King Soopers,” Weiser said.

Not all union workers are choosing to strike though.

Robert Tabacchi said on day one, “I completely disagree with the strike. Stop this please.”

A union member for 12 years, Tabacchi decided to cross the picket line to clock in. He says he does not agree with the union’s approach, sending a message to union president Kim Cordova.

“You’re not going to achieve what you want. You’re misleading them. You keep saying it’s about wages when it clearly isn’t,” Tabacchi said.