King Soopers pharmacies remain open but may have reduced hours

DENVER (KDVR) – King Soopers said Thursday its pharmacy customers may see reduced hours as union workers continue to strike.

Right now, King Soopers pharmacies are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they are closed on Sundays.

The grocery store chain said it is “actively monitoring service levels.” To ensure patients can access their medications, the store is waiving prescription delivery fees at the 77 locations where workers are on strike.

“Patients can call their local pharmacy to place a delivery order, with most products available for delivery Monday through Friday between 2 PM and 6 PM. Additionally, patients can call to have their prescriptions filled for pick up through the drive-through window (at stores with drive-thru service),” King Soopers said in a statement to FOX31.

The union’s contract expired over the weekend. On Tuesday morning, King Soopers made a last-ditch effort with a new contract proposal that included raises of up to $4.50 an hour, depending on job classification and tenure. It also included ratification bonuses of $2,000 or $4,000.

King Soopers says a full-time checker with five years of experience would be making $47,000 annually under the proposal.