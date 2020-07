DENVER (KDVR) – King Soopers and other Kroger grocery stores are adjusting the way they handle change for cash customers.

Citing a coin shortage, the company is offering customers two new options for their change.

The first option, the company told FOX31, is for customers to have their change loaded onto their rewards card for use on a future purchase.

Customers who do not wish to do this can have their change donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste fund through the round up program.