BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — Customers of a Bennett King Soopers gas station were left with stalled cars after a fuel mix-up.

According to FOX31 viewers, a King Soopers gas station in the town of Bennett put diesel fuel in the unleaded tanks causing a lot of problems for cars. Many cars began to break down and stall as they drove away.

The customers were told that an investigation was ongoing and an insurance company would be in contact with them.

The Problem Solvers reached out to King Soopers for comment on the incident.

There was a supplier error at our Bennett fuel station on May 11 at approximately 8 p.m. We’ve been working to notify impacted customers and have completed remediation efforts at the fuel center, which has since reopened. We apologize for the error and are reviewing our processes with the supplier to prevent this from occurring in the future.” Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers/City Market corporate affairs

This isn’t the first King Soopers gas station that sold the wrong fuel. Six years ago, a fuel supplier at a King Soopers on West Evans Avenue accidentally stored diesel in the unleaded tanks. Fifty drivers were affected in that case.

A similar mix-up also occurred at a Valero in Commerce City back in November 2021. State regulators investigated the situation as the diesel damaged and destroyed multiple cars.