King Soopers employees to start strike Jan. 12

DENVER (KDVR) — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 King Soopers employees announced a strike beginning on Jan. 12 for a three-week period.

The announcement comes after the corporation submitted a proposal to the union that included wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years.

The union chapters in Denver and Colorado Springs voted last week to go forward with a strike as employees were strongly in favor. Kim Cordova, president of the UFCW Local 7 in Colorado and Wyoming and the international chapter, said employees have been dealing with unfair labor practices and the company has prevented them from obtaining a new contract.

“King Soopers is enjoying record profits while leaving its workers to struggle with low wages. Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families. This is grossly unfair. King Soopers has chosen to enrich its bottom line, instead of protecting workers who have risked their lives on the front lines,” Cordova said.

Corporate management said the strike is based on allegations of unfair labor practices, but the company is not aware of any official wrongdoing.

“While Local 7 is threatening a strike based on alleged unfair labor practices, practices which are just that – alleged. King Soopers/City Market has followed the law and has NOT received any notice of wrongdoing from the National Labor Relations Board. King Soopers/City Market remains focused on the bargaining process and is committed to negotiating in good faith and settling a contract that is good for our associates while keeping groceries affordable for our customers,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market said.

The union went as far as filing a lawsuit against the company citing that they broke the current collective bargaining agreement by using third-party staffing services to hire workers in its stores.

The strike will begin at 5 a.m. on Jan. 12 and last through Feb. 2, the union said.