Meet the artist behind the Table Mesa King Soopers mural

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s the first thing you see walking into the newly designed Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder: a giant mural, spanning 24 feet, featuring beautiful aspens and the breathtaking Flatirons.

“What I included are the things I love in South Boulder,” artist Lael Har said. “That was my inspiration.”

Har is well known for her contemporary landscape paintings and was chosen by King Soopers to create the piece. The tribute-of-sorts took months to complete and is the largest piece she’s ever worked on.

“It was definitely daunting,” she said. “I can’t even reach the top. I have to stand on a stool to reach the top of 8 feet.”

Following the shooting, King Soopers surveyed employees on what they wanted to see in the redesigned store. Time and time again, the store said they asked for more light, more color and a more open feel.

Har believes the mural meets all of those requests and provides a sense of light in a place once filled with so much darkness.

“You can stand in the store and look at the painting and then turn and look through the windows at the light on the Flatirons,” she said. “I was painting it for my community and for my neighbors.”