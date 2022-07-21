BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Victims of the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder continue to wait and see if the accused gunman will be deemed fit to stand trial.

Ahmad Alissa was ruled incompetent to stand trial Thursday, at his fourth competency hearing since the mass shooting in March of 2021. The next competency hearing is scheduled for October 21.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty’s office filed a motion to obtain “documents, materials and recordings” from the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, which was approved by the court Thursday.

Quoting a previous evaluation report from March 30, Judge Ingrid Bakke said the report indicated “there is substantial probability that he is restorable in the foreseeable future, and may be restored to competency and remain competent under the use of medications.”

Alissa is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement. He’s been undergoing treatment and evaluation at a state hospital since he was first ruled incompetent in October.

What does incompetency mean?

During an initial evaluation in October, doctors said the suspect was not competent to stand trial because of limits to his “ability to meaningfully converse with others.”

Additionally, doctors cited “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys.”

The suspect’s condition deteriorated during the time he’s been held in jail, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after the previous competency ruling, and he needs treatment to restore competency to face trial.