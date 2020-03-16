‘Kill or be killed’; Larimer County deputy recounts mountain lion attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Fort Collins Coloradoan) — A Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy says she had one thought when a rabid 91-pound mountain lion sprang at her from under a trailer in Larimer County: Kill it or be killed herself.

The Coloradoan reports 5-foot-3-inch Michelle Ross recently recounted the attack that happened on Wednesday. She says she had a split-second to fire a shot before the animal was on her.

The Coloradoan reports the mountain lion knocked her to the ground and they wrestled before a park ranger kicked it and it fled.

FOX31 obtained exclusive video of the attack.

Wildlife officers shot it near a house a short time later. Ross suffered puncture wounds on her arm.