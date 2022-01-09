Kids share sledding day with Sheridan police officer

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) – Sunday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and kids next to the Sheridan Police Department showed their enthusiasm for officers by sharing a sledding day with one of them.

Sheridan police officer Bruce Williams took to the hill next to the police department and — in full uniform — hit the sled.

The Sheridan PD chief, Jeff Martinez, says in addition to preventing crime, he encourages his officers to take time to build relationships in the community.

Check out the video ↑ (with the sound on!).  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories