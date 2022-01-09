Kids share sledding day with Sheridan police officer

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) – Sunday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and kids next to the Sheridan Police Department showed their enthusiasm for officers by sharing a sledding day with one of them.

Sheridan police officer Bruce Williams took to the hill next to the police department and — in full uniform — hit the sled.

The Sheridan PD chief, Jeff Martinez, says in addition to preventing crime, he encourages his officers to take time to build relationships in the community.

