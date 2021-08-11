‘Kids deserve extra caution’; crashes triple during school year in safety zones in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The latest findings from a Colorado State Patrol study show the number of car crashes in school safety zones triple during the school year.

According to CSP data, of the crashes the agency investigated, Adams County, Jefferson County, and El Paso County are the top three counties for accidents in school zones.

The study analyzed car crash data in zones across Colorado over the course of three years; it found crashes happen three times as often during the school year, particularly during pick-up and drop-off hours.

“Kids deserve extra caution,” stated Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Exercising patience in school zones is critical as it takes only seconds for a tragedy to happen. Drivers need to stay alert and plan for congested neighborhood streets around our schools.”

The most dangerous time for accidents is on Fridays between 3 and 6 p.m., according to CSP.

The agency says common causes for accidents in school safety zones include not paying attention, following too closely, and failure to yield the right of way.