WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s investigators say a woman told them she was being held against her will, leading to a standoff that lasted through the night.

There were tense moments captured outside condos in Wheat Ridge, where the West Metro SWAT team went looking for her alleged kidnapper in the 26000 block of East Quincy Avenue. Officers were looking for Lance Foster, who investigators say had allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Aurora on Monday.

Tiffany Hernandez lives a few feet from where the standoff unfolded.

“(I was) just scared because my boys live here, and I thought we lived in a safe community,” Hernandez said.

Family, neighbors witness SWAT standoff

Two people who identified themselves as Foster’s family members said he was living in the condo where he was arrested. One of them was Foster’s grandmother.

She asked us not to identify her and told us the alleged victim was in the condo as well and did not appear to be in fear for her life.

“No, there was no kidnapping. No duress,” the grandmother said.

She said SWAT officers took her from the condo through a window.

Neighbor Vincent Hernandez watched the drama unfolding next to his home.

“Like the SWAT team, they were shielded. They were covering the dog, and then I see the grandma getting taken out. It was pretty scary,” Hernandez said.

Court records show Foster had previous run-ins with the law and with other women involving restraining and protective orders.

The woman who was allegedly kidnapped was treated and released from a hospital.

The suspect, investigators say, was being treated at a local hospital Wednesday and is expected to be transferred to the Arapahoe County Jail once he’s released. Investigators say he’s facing kidnapping, robbery and assault charges.