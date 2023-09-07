DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday marked five years since 18-year-old Khobi Eiland was shot and killed near his home in North Park Hill.

The Denver teen had been walking to a friend’s house when police say someone shot him and left him for dead. Five years later, his mother, LaWanda, says no one has been arrested.

“We have no answers,” she said. “The wheels of justice have spun very slowly for my family, and I’m very concerned about the case going cold.”

LaWanda said she believes her son was targeted, but she doesn’t know why or by whom.

Despite the crime being one of the top cases on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website, she said the tips have all but dried up.

“It should have been solved,” she said. “I just feel like it could have been solved, should have been solved by now.”

Khobi Eiland (Courtesy of family)

She hopes the Denver Police Department continues searching for answers and hopes someone in the community will come forward.

“It would bring peace, a sense of safety and definitely justice for our family,” she said. “Someone definitely knows something. All it takes is a phone call.”

If you have any information on the case, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can submit tips anonymously online or call 720-913-STOP (7867).