SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Keystone Ski Resort will open for the winter season on Friday after several inches of fresh snowfall over the last week.

Arapahoe Basin was the first ski area to open in Colorado this season.

Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

“We are beyond excited to kick off the winter season here at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager at Keystone Resort. “Thanks to our team’s hard work throughout the summer and over the past few months, winter is here, and with plenty to look forward to this season. In addition to skiing and riding this winter, we’re excited to bring back familiar favorites like the World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort and the Last Lift Bar at Mountain House.”

Keystone will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort will also be open until 8 p.m. during night skiing operations, which will return on weekends and holidays starting at Thanksgiving.

What terrain will be open?

Keystone Resort said Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails will be open on Friday. Skiers and riders will also have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper. Keystone also said early season terrain will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.

“Keystone will continue to make snow at every opportunity to expand terrain offerings this early season and aims to open the Mountain House base area in mid-November,” the resorts hared.

On Saturday, Keystone will hold a Halloween Celebration with trick-or-treating and a costume contest.