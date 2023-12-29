DENVER (KDVR) — This Saturday, Keystone Resort is opening its brand-new Bergman Express lift, unlocking access to over 550 acres of high-alpine terrain for snow sports enthusiasts.

The lift will bring skiers and riders to the top of the Bergman and Erickson bowls.

Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager of Keystone Resort, called the Bergman Express a “gamechanger for skiers and riders at Keystone.”

He explained that the lift gives guests new access to terrain for a wide range of abilities, including experienced beginners.

The Bergman Express lift is a high-speed, six-person chair lift at Keystone Resort. (Credit: Katie Young for Keystone Resort)

“Now, the majority of our guests will have the opportunity to experience the amazing feeling of being on top of the world and adventuring into the high alpine,” said Sorensen in a release. “This project has taken a tremendous amount of work and would not have been possible without our incredible employees, the partnership of the U.S. Forest Service and the visionary leadership of Bill and Jane Bergman.”

New trails for beginners and advanced riders

As part of the Bergman Bowl project, the resort is opening 16 trails — 13 in Bergman Bowl and three in Erickson Bowl.

While one familiar trail, Jane’s Journey, remains a staple of the area in honor of Keystone’s founder, Jane Bergman, the remaining 15 new trails are debuting new trail names, too.

To celebrate Keystone’s high alpine terrain, the new trail names were chosen based on surrounding peaks that can be seen from the top of Bergman and Erickson bowls. The names are:

Bergman Bowl: Jane’s Journey, Miners, Quandary, Ten Mile, Thorne, Ute, Buffalo, Ptarmigan, Red, Torreys, Grays, Wichita, Uneva Jane’s Journey, Miners

Jane’s Journey, Miners, Quandary, Ten Mile, Thorne, Ute, Buffalo, Ptarmigan, Red, Torreys, Grays, Wichita, Uneva Jane’s Journey, Miners Erikson Bowl: Tenderfoot, Nuchu, Silverheels

New patrol hut, expanded Timber Ridge Lodge

In addition to the new lift, the Bergman project also includes a new sustainable patrol hut, new snowmaking infrastructure in the lower parts of Bergman Bowl, and a brand-new trail map.

A trail map is set at the top of the trail access. (Credit: Katie Young for Keystone Resort)

The trail map is hand-painted and requires hours of intense shading and attention to detail.

Bergman Express is Keystone Resort’s first lift access expansion since the Outback Express debuted in 1991, over 30 years ago.

The new patrol hut is located just off the top of the new Bergman Express lift and is made entirely from 100% Beetle Kill Pinewood. The hut is fully off-the-grid and designed to be sustainable through an interior heating system of just a pellet stove and all power is provided by solar panels.

The patrol hut is part of Keystone Resort’s effort to achieve Vail Resort’s goal of a net zero operating footprint by 2030.

Another mountaintop structure, the Timber Ridge Lodge on North Peak was expanded in preparation for the new lift-accessed terrain. The on-mountain restaurant and lodge received a 6,000-square-foot expansion with additional indoor and outdoor seating.

Skiers and riders can experience 360-degree views of the mountains while warming up with a hearty meal or warm drink. The lodge is now featuring a taqueria station, as well as pork green chile tacos with plenty of options.