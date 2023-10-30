DENVER (KDVR) — Ski areas are starting to open after the snowstorm in Colorado this weekend. Keystone received more than a foot of snow this weekend, and the area just announced its opening day.

Arapahoe Basin started the lifts on Sunday, Oct. 29, getting to be the first ski area to open its doors in Colorado. Keystone will be the second resort to open this year on Nov. 1.

Two miles of Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails will be open along with a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper and a learning terrain at the top of the River Run Gondola.

Keystone is aiming to open the Mountain House base area in mid-November, depending on the weather.

Also coming later this season is a six-person lift that allows access to 550 acres and 16 trails in Bergman and Erickson Bowls.

While not all the trails are open, Keystone has snow and it will be opening at the start of November. The resort started making snow on Oct. 12.

Starting Wednesday, the resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regular skiing, and until 7 p.m. for night skiing on Fridays, Saturdays and many holidays, starting at Thanksgiving.