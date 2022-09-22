DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, 91% of the checks sent out to Colorado taxpayers have been cashed, as a key tax deadline approaches.

These checks are mainly thanks to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which basically means Colorado can’t spend more taxpayer money than it generates. Every time the state has a tax surplus and brings in more taxes than it plans to spend, that money is refunded.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that amended this year’s TABOR refund, which creates an even amount for taxpayers instead of a proportional refund and sends that refund out earlier than the spring of 2023 when Coloradans would have seen refunds baked into their state tax return.

Coloradans who have yet to file a state income tax have until Oct. 17 to file in order to be eligible to receive a TABOR check. Those delayed checks should be delivered by late January 2023.

Coloradans who need trouble filing tax returns by the deadline can visit the state’s website for resources. There is an option for Spanish speakers as well.

The state is hosting a Taxathon Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mile High United Way at 711 Park Ave. W in Denver for anyone who needs assistance, no appointment is necessary.

If you do not receive your check by Sept. 30 and you filed your income tax on time this spring, contact the Colorado Cash Back call center at 303-951-4996.