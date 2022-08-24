BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — After a longtime Colorado Republican lawmaker announced this week he was switching party affiliation to Democrat, an effort to unseat him is underway.

State Sen. Kevin Priola cited Republican denialism over the 2020 election results and human-caused impacts of climate change as two main reasons he’s crossing the aisle.

He earned praise from Democrats but immediate criticism from his former Republican colleagues for the move. Priola said the move will not change the way he votes on legislation, and he maintains his anti-abortion position and stances in favor of school choice and gun rights that run counter to the Democratic Party platform.

President of the conservative think tank Advance Colorado Institute and FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields announced a formal recall petition campaign Wednesday.

Colorado GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown released the following statement regarding the move:

“Kevin Priola lied to voters and broke the trust of those who elected him. He does not represent the views of voters in SD-13. They deserve to choose whether or not they want to be represented by a Democrat who has a record of raising taxes on working families and supporting drug injection sites. The Colorado GOP fully stands with the citizens working to recall Kevin Priola.” Kristi Burton Brown

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed a request for a recall petition format was submitted Wednesday.

Priola is not up for reelection this cycle, as his second term in the Senate is set to end on Jan. 8, 2025.