DENVER (KDVR) — The legendary funny guy Kevin Hart is making his way to Denver this fall on the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.”

The 70-date tour will make a stop at Denver’s very own Ball Arena on October 16, 2022, part of a list of 19 newly added tour dates.

Tickets will go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. at MST. There are options for presale June 8 at 10 a.m. MST for eager Colorado fans.

For more information on the event can be found on Ball Arena’s website.