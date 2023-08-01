DENVER (KDVR) — While Kevin Costner has spent plenty of time in Montana playing John Dutton in the hit show “Yellowstone,” the actor traveled south to Colorado and snapped a photo with RTD’s transit police.

According to RTD, Costner was “just passing through the area” on July 21 when Transit Police officers spotted him at Union Station in Denver.

Commander Broderick Fowler snapped the group photo and said Costner was kind enough to spend a few minutes with the officers.

Actor Kevin Costner stopped to snap a photo with RTD transit police at Denver’s Union Station on July 21. (Credit: RTD Transit Police Commander Broderick Fowler)

Since Fowler posted the photo online, RTD said he has gained lots of positive attention for the interaction.

The “Field of Dreams” actor is no stranger to the Centennial State. Costner used to be the owner of the Dunbar Ranch in Aspen. It sits on 160 acres of what Coldwell Banker’s Mason Morse-Aspen said is a “pristine landscape with breathtaking views of the Continental Divide.”

Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, got married on the Colorado ranch in 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1.

According to property records, Costner no longer owns the ranch, but he still seems to make visits to Colorado.

Costner has appeared in numerous award-winning movies. He is also a singer in his country rock band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West.