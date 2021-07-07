Ketamine use on agitated people suspended as new law takes effect

Denver (KDVR) – The use of ketamine to sedate agitated people outside of a hospital setting has been suspended statewide with the implementation of a new state law.

“It is of the utmost importance that Coloradans can receive safe and effective medical care from EMS providers,” said Randy Kuykendall, Division Director of the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “CDPHE responded to national concerns about ketamine administration by convening a comprehensive review panel last year, and we will continue to be responsive by removing and restricting ketamine waivers as a result of this legislation. We remain committed to a safe Colorado for all.”

“My understanding is that all ketamine waivers have been suspended until we can ensure that the protocols, the training, and the practice of getting ketamine is done in accordance with the law,” said Will Dunn, the senior manager for clinical services Eagle County Paramedic Services.

The law, which took effect when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed it on Tuesday, puts significant restrictions on the situations in which paramedics can use the drug on agitated situations in which law enforcement officers are present.

“I think that ultimately, we believe that in certain circumstances, very particular, violent situations that ketamine is the best medication. I certainly understand and am sympathetic to the sponsors of the bill and wanting to make sure that’s done in the proper way,” said Dunn. “I think my concern, and the concern that’s shared by many in the industry, is that you sort of no longer have the use of what we think is the best and safest means of dealing with this particular extreme, unrelenting agitation.”

In a signing statement, Polis said the state health department, which oversees the state’s ketamine waiver program, would be releasing findings of its own ketamine review later this summer.

“Following the release of CDPHE’s findings…the agency will conduct a robust stakeholder engagement process to improve consumer protections in the EMS system and develop other recommendations for consideration,” said Polis.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have also reached out to medical directors in Denver and El Paso County to learn how the new law will affect them.

Dunn said his agency has been doing extensive training on the issue, especially since the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora. A coroner could not determine his cause of death but could not rule out the possibility that he had an unexpected reaction to the drug.

“Because we are a pure (emergency medical services) agency, we are able to spend a lot of time on training, and certainly, since Elijah McClain, we’ve done a bunch of training that’s looked at the ethics of restraint and the ethics of using sedation and a number of other things that we probably would not have done had that not come up,” said Dunn. “But I think that’s important that our medics know why we’re doing it and when to do it, and that it’s safe.”

Dunn said he is concerned for patient and paramedic safety while ketamine use continues to be suspended in the state. He says his agency will be using alternative medical tools when paramedics encounter agitated individuals.

“We still have protocols for sedation for safety. They’re not as fast-acting. They’re also have some other side effects that ketamine doesn’t have. It just means that we need to be more vigilant with what we’re doing,” said Dunn.