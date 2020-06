INDIO, CA – APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

DENVER (KDVR) – Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification tour has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 31 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will be joining Chesney on his Denver stop.

Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show date.

Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled show have 30 days from Monday, June 15, to request a refund at the point of purchase.