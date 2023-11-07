DENVER (KDVR) — Chart-topping country singer Kenny Chesney is touring the country and will return to a Denver stadium.

Empower Field at Mile High will host Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.” Chesney announced the new tour Tuesday on X.

“There’s nothing like 60,000 members of @noshoesnation singing these songs… It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney said.

The eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner will be at Empower Field on July 27, 2024. Chesney will be joined by Zac Brown Band, Megan Maroney and Uncle Kracker.

“I wanted a name that suggested—obviously—when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.”

No Shoes Nation is Chesney’s official fan club. Fans can join the basic membership for free or purchase a premium membership for $25 a year. The premium membership grants fans first access to presale tickets and special promotions.

Chesney has produced country hit after hit, with songs like “When the Sun Goes Down,” “There Goes My Life” and “The Boys of Fall.”

This will be Chesney’s 19th headlining tour. Next year will mark the country singer’s sixth performance at Empower Field, the most of any performer in the stadium’s history.

‘The Good Stuff’: How to get tickets

According to Ticketmaster, several presale tickets will be available on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. These presales include the American Express early and preferred access and the Audacy presale.

The next presale begins on Monday, Nov. 13. These presales are for:

Legacy Zamily Fan Club at 10 a.m.

Premium No Shoes Nation at 10 a.m.

Megan Maroney Fan at 12 p.m.

Zamily Fan Club at 12 p.m.

Basic No Shoes Nation at 12 p.m.

Uncle Kracker Fan at 12 p.m.

Finally, general ticket sales will happen on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

“Don’t Blink,” and grab those tickets as soon as they are released.