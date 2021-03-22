Kenny Chesney postpones Denver concert until 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Country music star Kenny Chesney has postponed all his concerts until 2022, including his concert at Empower Field at Mile High that was scheduled for July 31.

“As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair,” Chesney said.

Chesney said he made the decision after realizing many fans would not be able to come to his concerts due to varying restrictions in each state. This is the second time Chesney has postponed his tour due to the pandemic.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” said Chesney.

The stadiums on the 2021 concert itinerary will still host the 2022 concerts. Tickets purchased for the 2021 concerts will be valid for 2022 concerts. Refunds are also available through the original point of sale. The new 2022 tour dates will be announced by Messina Touring Group shortly.