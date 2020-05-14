Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour, including concert at Mile High

DENVER (KDVR) — Kenny Chesney announced on Thursday that he has postponed his Chillaxification 2020 tour, which includes the concert scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Chesney plans to play at the Broncos’ home stadium in 2021.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.

For more information about the tour, please reach out to Ebie McFarland at ebie@ebmediapr.com or Wes Vause at wes.vause@wmg.com).