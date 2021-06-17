Kenny Chesney announces new concert date for Empower Field at Mile High

INDIO, CA – APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

DENVER (KDVR) — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced he will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in his Here and Now stadium tour on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The concert was originally slotted for Saturday, July 31, 2021, before Chesney postponed his tour due to the pandemic.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” said Chesney. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.”

The “King of the Road” decided to hold off on his scheduled tour until most pandemic restrictions were lifted so the concert could emulate a care-free environment.

“I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer,” said Chesney.

Tickets for the 2021 show will be honored for the 2022 Here and Now stadium tour. Refunds can be found at the original point of sale. For more information, visit Empower Field’s Kenny Chesney concert page.