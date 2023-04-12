CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a student killed at STEM School Highlands Ranch have asked a judge to allow them to release critical confidential information.

The public needs to be aware of that information to help keep kids safe across the state, according to John Castillo.

It has been nearly four years since his son Kendrick was killed in a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Castillo is asking a judge to allow him to share confidential information about what the school did and didn’t do to keep kids safe before the shooting.

“It’s very crucial. Families don’t know the danger that they are sending their kids into on a daily basis, and they should,” Castillo said.

Castillo’s attorneys argued the information should be made public based on the Claire Davis School Safety Act which limits how much information schools can withhold.

Davis was killed in a school shooting at Arapahoe High 10 years ago.

Her father, Michael Davis, testified in the hearing Wednesday about why he fought to have information about school shootings made public.

Attorneys for STEM School Highlands Ranch and the Douglas County schools argued releasing the sought-after information could put students and staff at risk.

School attorneys made several references to concerns about panic buttons and other alarms.

But Castillo’s attorney said those attorneys are focusing on failures parents need to know about.

“Set this information free so that people can avoid repeating mistakes. What endangers staff and students at school is when there are fatally flawed security protocols that are left in place and are not changed,” Castillo’s attorney Dan Caplis said.

The school offered the Castillos a payout over the lawsuit, but they refused because they wanted the information they are now seeking to be made public.

Another hearing will possibly take place in early May.