VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Police identified the person found dead in a Vail creek over the weekend as a Commerce City woman and asked the public to share any information they have about her final days.

Kendra Hull, 40, was found in Gore Creek along an Interstate 70 exit, according to the Vail Police Department.

Police are hoping to talk with anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull between 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, and the following Saturday morning. Her body was discovered Saturday, July 9, around 8:24 a.m.

Police said she may have been walking along the recreation path that runs parallel to the creek, near the park-n-ride lot in East Vail at exit 180. She was wearing a red shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes.

“She may have also been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on the North Frontage Road near the 180 interchange on-ramp,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen her walking or near the vehicle, or who has other related information, is asked to contact Vail Police Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com at 970-479-2201.