COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A statement has been released on behalf of another Club Q shooting victim’s family.

Kelly Loving, 40, lost her life at Club Q late Saturday evening during a mass shooting.

My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person. A statement made by Kelly Loving’s sister, Tiffany, on behalf of the family.

Kelly had just celebrated her 40th last week.

Anyone interested in donating to victims and their families may do so by visiting the Colorado Healing Fund.