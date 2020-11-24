Keeping your family safe in the air and on the ground during Thanksgiving travel

DENVER (KDVR) — State health officials are urging that residents not gather with anyone outside of their household as one out of 49 Coloradans is infected with the deadly coronavirus.

AAA of Colorado https://www.colorado.aaa.com reports 900,000 residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles away from home over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nationwide travel is down 10%.

AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers it is important to know and respect health and safety guidelines, which include using hand sanitizer, hand washing and social distancing as much as possible.

“Maybe you’re not going to get in line to get that coffee or bagel because there are other folks in line, maybe you’re going to sit near your gate away from other people” he said.

McKinley adds that road travel is a safer option because it is easier to contain family members in one safe place.

Travelers should put together a safety plan for food and restroom stops before leaving home.

“You’re going to have to stop for gas, you’re going to have to stop for snacks, know where you’re going to stop, verify that those places are open, try to stop at areas that aren’t as crowded” McKinley said.

Cell phones and gas pumps tend to be highly contaminated, so make sure to clean hands and avoid touching your face.

With thousands of travelers under the stress of worrying about the coronavirus while on planes or at rest areas, McKinley says it is important to exercise responsibility and respect.

“You might see other people might not be respecting people’s space, who might not be wearing masks, the important thing is that you’re protecting you and yours to be the ‘good actors’” he said.

The State Department of Transportation urges travelers to be aware of chain and traction laws before heading to the high country. For more information about road conditions and general travel safety throughout the holiday season visit AAA of Colorado https://www.colorado.aaa.com and the Colorado Department of Transportation https://www.codot.gov/travel