DENVER (KDVR) — While humans are celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks and parties, our four-legged furry friends might not be thrilled with the sounds of bombs bursting in air.

Even though fireworks are illegal in Colorado, people break that law, and others are qualified to set off fireworks.

With the holiday weekend upon us, Animal Protection from the Denver Public Health and Environment Department have made a list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your pets safe and calm when fireworks are going off.

Here are some tips from DAP.

Keep fragile items out of reach

Keep pets indoors in a safe, quiet area or in a crate

Make sure your pet is licensed and wearing tags

Get a microchip for extra peace of mind

Use a leash or carrier in transporting your pet

Talk with your vet about your pets anxiety needs

Keep sparklers, glowsticks, charcoal, food scraps and kabob skewers away from curious pets

Here is what the DAP says NOT to do.

Do not take your pet to firework displays

Do not leave your pet in the car

Do not leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a leash

According to Denver Animal Protection, the Denver Animal Shelter sees more stray animals on July 5 than other times of the year.

When a pet is frightened, it is more likely to run away and hide or even become destructive.