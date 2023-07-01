DENVER (KDVR) — While humans are celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks and parties, our four-legged furry friends might not be thrilled with the sounds of bombs bursting in air.
Even though fireworks are illegal in Colorado, people break that law, and others are qualified to set off fireworks.
With the holiday weekend upon us, Animal Protection from the Denver Public Health and Environment Department have made a list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your pets safe and calm when fireworks are going off.
Here are some tips from DAP.
- Keep fragile items out of reach
- Keep pets indoors in a safe, quiet area or in a crate
- Make sure your pet is licensed and wearing tags
- Get a microchip for extra peace of mind
- Use a leash or carrier in transporting your pet
- Talk with your vet about your pets anxiety needs
- Keep sparklers, glowsticks, charcoal, food scraps and kabob skewers away from curious pets
Here is what the DAP says NOT to do.
- Do not take your pet to firework displays
- Do not leave your pet in the car
- Do not leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a leash
According to Denver Animal Protection, the Denver Animal Shelter sees more stray animals on July 5 than other times of the year.
When a pet is frightened, it is more likely to run away and hide or even become destructive.