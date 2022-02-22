LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — On bitter cold days, like Colorado is seeing this week, experts say it’s important to keep your furnace or boiler up to speed to keep your home warm.

“Of course the furnace is running a lot longer on days like today,” said Matt Gibbons, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning service tech with Plumbline Services.

FOX31 and Channel 2 followed Gibbons as he responded to a work call at a home in Littleton with no heat.

“If you lose heat in your house, you’re going to worry about pipes freezing,” Gibbons said.

Tia Duplantier said on her heat had turned off for a few hours Monday, and with the cold snap coming, she knew she should get her furnace looked at.

“Last night, we noticed the flame wasn’t staying lit and we knew it was going to be cold,” Duplantier said.

Luckily, after checking everything out, Gibbons figured it was just a small issue. Duplantier felt lucky it wasn’t worse.

“I think with the supply chain interrupted right now, just be happy you can get parts if you need it,” Duplantier said.

Gibbons said that when all the supply chain issues started, their company was having issues getting equipment. He said they have since caught up and restocked but that the supply chain is still uncertain.

“It could be a worry in the future,” Gibbons said.

It could cost more than $6,500 to replace a furnace on average, he said. But to replace a whole system, that could be more than $14,000.

“Typically, furnaces are a big chunk of change, whether it’s a supply chain issue or just normal times. There are a lot of man hours that go into installing the equipment,” Gibbons said.

To keep your furnace running smooth, he said you should replace the filters once a month and keep up on maintenance.