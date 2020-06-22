‘Keep your distance’; CPW reports increase in elk, moose conflicts resulting in injury

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports several conflicts caused by elk and moose aggressively protecting their calves, resulting in injuries to both people and dogs since May.

“It is so important that people keep their distance from wildlife, especially this time of the year,” said Scott Murdoch, Wildlife Officer in the Conifer district of Jefferson County.

“Being close to wildlife increases stress levels for those animals, even if they don’t flee from your presence. Additionally, you put yourself into danger when you are close to wildlife”

CPW has investigated:

Three Jefferson County elk incidents in June In Conifer an elk charged a woman walking her leashed dog, she was able to get out of its way, but broke her knee falling off a retaining wall In Evergreen a cow elk charged a woman walking her dog, the woman took refuge on a balcony near a fly shop, the dog came away with a bloody nose

One Larimer County moose attack in May A man was attacked by a cow moose, the victim was knocked down and stomped on, he was sent to a hospital to treat his injuries



A major catalyst in serious conflicts with moose and elk include the presence of dogs or people making unwise choices when viewing wildlife.