Keep your Christmas lights up for healthcare heroes

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a Denver tradition: Keep your Christmas decorations up until the end of the National Western Stock Show. But since the NWSS was postponed, does the tradition change?

Th NWSS was postponed until 2022. It will be held Jan. 8-22 of 2022.

“Though some of the details are lost in time, articles and photographs suggest the custom of keeping Christmas lights on through the end of the Stock Show dates back to the 1920s when some of the first lights and Christmas decorations were hung outside the state capital and the Denver City and County buildings. One article read, “The lights remained shining, on and off, through the duration of the National Western Stock Show.”

This year, HealthONE is asking neighbors, businesses and communities to keep holiday lights up through Jan. 31 to recognize those working in healthcare.

HealthONE officials said that as healthcare workers drive to or from their shift, the holiday lights will express support for our healthcare heroes.

“And without the National Western Stock Show, perhaps we can carry on a Denver tradition. Whether these lights decorate the outside of your business, your community or your home, Keep Your Lights Up For Healthcare Heroes.”