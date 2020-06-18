Keep in eye on your speedometer in Boulder; city lowers residential speed limit

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Boulder is now implementing ’20 Is Plenty’, the new default speed limit of 20 mph in areas where a speed limit is not posted.

Boulder is also lowering existing 25 mph speed limits on residential, local streets to 20 mph.

The lower speed limits on local, residential streets are a part of the city’s Vision Zero program which has a travel safety goal to eliminate all fatalities and serious injuries caused by traffic collisions.

On May 19, the City Council voted to lower speed limits. Four hundred existing 25 mph speed limit signs will be replaced with new Vision Zero 20 mph speed limit signs by the end of July.

The 2019 Safe Streets Report identified speeding as one of the top causes of severe traffic crashes in Boulder. Evaluating a 20 mph speed limit for local residential streets was designated as a key action item in the city’s Transportation Master Plan and Vision Zero Action Plan.