DENVER (KDVR) — A press release from the governor’s office announced that Coloradans can now save 60% on state park passes.

The $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be added to the annual vehicle registration costs of motorists unless they choose to opt out.

“With over $50 of savings cutting the cost of the state parks pass by 60%, we are making sure our world-class outdoors can be explored and treasured for generations to come,” said Polis.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass covers car, bike, and foot entry to all Colorado state parks, however, the pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card, meaning the pass is not transferrable between vehicles.

The revenue from pass sales will go to support state parks, search and rescue teams, avalanche safety programs, wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor accessibility and education.