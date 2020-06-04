Kayaks, whitewater canoes now allowed on Clear Creek in JeffCo as restrictions ease

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Full closure restrictions regulating water activities on Clear Creek have been updated to partial use in unincorporated Jefferson County and within the City of Golden, effective immediately.

Under partial use restriction vessels, whitewater canoes and kayaks are now allowed on the creek. Single-chambered, air-inflated devices such as inner tubes are prohibited.

JeffCo’s western border at State Highway 119 eastward along Clear Creek Canyon through the city limits of Golden to Vanover Park are the boundaries of the restrictions.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader and Golden Police Chief Bill Kilpatrick eased the restrictions as part to the governor’s “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” phase to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

People recreating on the creek under the partial use restriction should continue wearing a mask and follow social distancing requirements.

The temporary waterway restrictions shall remain in effect through June 25 unless extended, superseded or repealed.

The penalty for violating this restriction is a class 2 petty offense and will result in a fine of $100.