DENVER (KDVR) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a report of a man in the water near Deer Island on Lake Granby Sunday morning.

According to GCSO, there was a report at 6:45 a.m. about the man in the water. GCSO said the man is believed to be a 21-year-old from the Denver metro area.

The sheriff’s office, as well as Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded.

GCSO said the reporting party and the missing kayaker had stayed the night on Deer Island, and were attempting to return to their vehicle on the shore.

As they tried to kayak across the open water, GCSO said the wind caused the man’s kayak to capsize and he fell into the lake. The friend was unable to save him but was able to get himself back to shore.

Crews searched the area, but search operations were inhibited due to weather conditions causing zero or nearly zero visibility, blowing snow, choppy water and heavy winds, according to a press release.

Because of the weather conditions, search operations were suspended around 2 p.m. and are expected to continue Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.