Kaufman’s Tall and Big Shop in Englewood is closing after 62 years

DENVER — Denver’s big fellas will have to find a new place to shop.

Kaufman’s Tall and Big Shop at 3395 S. Broadway in Englewood is offering 50 percent off all items in the store throughout August, with plans to close by the end of October.

“There are very few places like mine in the country, and I have been getting a massive outpouring of responses from people because they don’t know where to go now,” said Sam Kaufman, whose father Fred started the business in 1958.

The shop offers a variety of large sizes of name-brand casual or dress suits, shirts, shoes, socks, tuxedos, swim trunks and ski jackets.

Kaufman, who inherited the 7,280-square-foot building from his father 40 years ago, has decided to retire and sell the real estate. It’s listed for $3.6 million, or for lease for $32-$34 per square foot.

Kaufman said he plans to focus on family, fly fishing and traveling, but that he’ll miss his customers and employees.

