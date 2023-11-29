DENVER (KDVR) — Karen Garner, a Loveland woman who was violently arrested in 2020 after she was accused of stealing from Walmart, has died at 76.

A family spokesperson told FOX31 Wednesday that Garner died Monday from complications with dementia. She had family by her side and was able to say goodbye.

“Over the years, we’ve seen the tragedy of the Karen Garner case bring citizens of Loveland to call for justice and accountability in their community, including inspiring individuals to get more involved in their local government,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement on behalf of Garner’s three children and nine grandchildren.

On June 26, 2020, Garner, who was 73 and suffering from dementia, was arrested. The circumstances around her arrest led to a civil rights lawsuit and a criminal investigation into the Loveland Police Department’s use of force during the arrest.

One of the officers involved, Austin Hopp, was given the maximum sentence of five years. The other, Daria Jalali, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation for failing to intervene when her fellow officer arrested Garner.

“At this time, we ask that Karen not be remembered as the ‘old lady who was beat up by a cop’ but as a vibrant, creative woman who loved life and enjoyed the simplicity of taking a walk and picking wildflowers,” the spokesperson wrote.

The family plans to attend a parole hearing for Hopp on Jan. 9, 2024, to protest his potential release after only serving two and a half years of his sentence.