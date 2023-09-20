DENVER (KDVR) — Coors Field has just announced its first concert of 2024, and country music star Kane Brown is headed to the Mile High City.

Brown’s “In the Air Tour” will be the first show to be played at the ballpark since 2022, according to Concert Archives.

In 2024, Brown will hit the road for a massive 31-date tour. His second to last show will be in Denver on Sept. 6, 2024. Brown, along with Bailey Zimmerman, LOCASH and RaeLynn, will be entertaining all of Denver at Coors Field.

Brown is a five-time American Music Award-winning artist and has topped the country charts multiple times with hit songs like “Bury Me in Georgia” and “What Ifs.”

Register for tickets to see Brown at Coors Field

Fans can now register for early access tickets to see Brown on Sept. 6. All you have to do is go to Brown’s website, pick the Denver show and fill out your information.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. If you register early, you will receive an exclusive code to purchase the tickets.

General public tickets will go on sale two days later on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold through AXS.

Fans can also sign up to be a Rockies Insider and receive exclusive offers and ticket specials for concerts and games held at Coors Field.

While the seating chart for Brown’s concert hasn’t been released, Coors Field can hold up to 50,398 people. So, hurry and register for your chance to get a seat before tickets sell out.