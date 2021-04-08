Kane Brown coming to Ball Arena for ‘Blessed & Free Tour’

DENVER (KDVR) — County music artist Kane Brown announced Thursday that his tour “Blessed & Free” will make a stop in Denver this fall.

The North American tour, which has stops in 35 cities in both the U.S. and Canada, will begin in October and feature artists Jordan Davis and Restless Road.

The five-time American Music Awards winner will play Ball Arena Oct. 10.

The “Blessed & Free” Tour will visit all 29 NBA arenas, making Brown the first ever country music artist to headline every NBA arena in a single tour.

Brown previously played in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and is a “life-long basketball fan”.

The news that the Multi-Platinum recording artist will be visiting Denver comes as country artist Eric Church announced that his “The Gather Again Tour” will also visit Ball Arena shortly after Brown on Oct 15.

Pre-sale registration for the tour starts Thursday and tickets go on sale April 16.

For more information on the “Blessed & Free” Tour visit kanebrownmusic.com