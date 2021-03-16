Kamala Harris to highlight COVID relief during Tuesday visit in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Denver Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be showcasing the benefits of the relief bill, known as the the American Rescue Plan, which includes stimulus payments, expanded unemployment benefits and vaccine funding.

The president, first lady, and cabinet secretaries will also be traveling across the country as part of the campaign.

The Vice President’s office has not yet released any details on a time or location for her Denver visit.