DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of healthcare workers and service employees with Kaiser Permanente are threatening to go on strike.

They are giving a 10-day notice over what they call unfair labor practices, but Kaiser Permanente said they are still negotiating.

“If you’re a Kaiser patient, you’ve probably experienced longer wait times,” Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of the Service Employees International Union said.

Felix-Sowy said September 30th is when the contract expires between Colorado’s largest non-profit healthcare provider and its employees.

Negotiations are happening now, in California, between the SEIU and corporate officials.

“We’re having to wait three, six, nine months,” Felix-Sowy said. “At certain points in time up to a year, for essential services.”

SEIU said employees are overworked because there aren’t enough people to cover the needs of patients, quicker.

“The short-staffing crisis really creates a place where you’re doing two or three people’s jobs,” Felix-Sowy said.

Kaiser Permanente tells FOX31 they have hired thousands of new employees: 29,000 last year and 22,000 so far in 2023.

The health provider said it has even accelerated hiring with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new people nationwide.

“Healthcare workers are striking to protect patient care,” Felix-Sowy said.

A strike could see 75,000 Kaiser Permanente employees on the picket line, 3,000 of those in Colorado alone.

Kaiser Permanente said it has enough non-union workers to sustain patient care if​ a strike did occur.

On the issue of wages, Kaiser Permanente said its pay is 10% above the market. Still, union reps said the negotiations will continue or a strike will happen in early October.

“We will still be working on those throughout today,” Felix-Sowy said, “late into the night if we need to and continue to commit to the process and bargain in good faith.”

The strike could take place on Oct. 4, 5 and 6 but Kaiser Permanente said they have always reached an agreement with the union and have been able to avoid strikes.