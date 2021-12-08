K9 Team helps arrest felony menacing suspect in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 team assisted in the apprehension and arrest of a suspect who would not surrender on Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m.

A service driver said he gave a ride to 30-year-old Salvador Velasco who pointed a gun at him. The driver was able to get Velasco out of the vehicle and immediately called 911.

Deputies, a Tactical Support Unit and a K9 team from EPSO searched for the suspect. Velasco was found in the 1000 block of Drury Lane.

Velasco did not surrender and repeatedly reached into his jacket while deputies attempted to take him into custody, according to deputies.

K9 Deputy Hancock sent his partner, K9 Jinx, to make contact with Velasco. After a continued struggle deputies did take Velasco into custody.

A firearm believed to be used by Velasco was found in the backseat of the driver’s vehicle.

Velasco received injuries when Jinx made contact with him during the arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Velasco is facing felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, resisting arrest and harassment charges. He also has a warrant for his arrest from Texas for felony burglary.