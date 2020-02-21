K9 ‘Ringo’, Weld County deputies save man lost in snowstorm trying to walk to Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is lucky to be alive after he got lost during a snowstorm a few weeks ago while trying to walk from Fort Collins to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

On February 12, the sheriff's office responded to a call of a man who knocked on a resident's door, asking for water and then ran away after the resident called 911.

Ringo, a sheriff's office K9, along with deputies Sean Wagner, Elijah Howard, Thomas Lamb, Andrew Annan and Ben Rexroad, started searching for the man by following shoe impressions in the snow.

About 45 minutes later, after walking a mile and a half, Ringo and the deputies spotted a man who fit the description, laying on the ground in a fetal position in a field near Weld County Roads 15 and 90.

The 22-year-old man's body temperature was so low that he could not walk. Deputies carried him to a patrol car and then drove him to meet medical personnel, according to the sheriff's office. The man's feet were frozen to his shoes.

“It gives you a good feeling,” says Patrol Deputy Andrew Annan. “Helping somebody that can’t help themselves.”

The man was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital for treatment.