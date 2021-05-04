K-9 Zeus retires from Glenwood Springs PD

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Zeus has spent most of his life protecting his human partner and keeping the Glenwood Springs community safe.

This German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix will retire after 11 years working with his handler Officer Blake Gobbo, the Glenwood Springs Police Department announced on Tuesday.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader.

He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of

such devotion,” Gobbo said, using a quote from Cicero to describe Zeus.

The multi-skilled K-9 is a certified narcotics detection, tracking and patrol service dog and provides education to kids and adults in the community.

Zeus and Officer Blake Gobbo with a Girl Scout troop (Credit: GSPD)

Zeus has been deployed in over 220 cases, with over 100 criminal suspect arrests with Gobbo.

Zeus helped the department earn the Colorado Police Canine Association patrol arrest of the year in 2019 for his part in the arrest of a fleeing suspect.

The dog has not slowed down at the end of his career, just a few weeks ago Zeus assisted in apprehending an armed suspect.

Retirement plans include living the good life at home with Gobbo.