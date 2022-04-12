MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting late Monday evening.

Officers from the Manitou Springs Police Department and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue for a man reportedly threatening people with a firearm.

When officers and deputies arrived in the area, they found the suspect. The suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement, police said. As a result, at least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy fired their duty weapon at least one time, striking the suspect.

At that point, police said officers and deputies immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect until medical personnel arrived. However, the life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the suspect died on scene.

An El Paso County sheriff’s office K-9 was shot and killed during the incident. The K-9’s handler was not injured, police said. No other deputies or officers were injured in the shooting.

“We are heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night. The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx,” shared EPSO.

Police said the involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave due to their department policies.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be leading the investigation into the shooting.