K-9 ‘ROTC’ is ready to sniff out arson with West Metro Fire

‘ROTC’ at the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Lakewood. Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – West Metro Fire Rescue welcomed an accelerant detection specialist to help investigate fires, and he has a great nose.

“ROTC will be a huge asset for our investigative team,” said Lt. Brian Eberle with West Metro. “A well-trained accelerant detection dog can quickly identify whether or not accelerants were used at a fire scene, helping us determine if a fire was intentionally set.”

K-9 ROTC (pronounced “Rot-see”) just graduated from the State Farm Arson Dog Training Program. He is the third dog in Colorado trained through the program.

“ROTC has an easy-going, laid back personality but he loves to work,” said Eberle. “We do short trainings several times a day to keep us ready to respond when needed.”

ROTC is already on call for arson investigations.

Eberle and ROTC will be available for school and community safety demonstrations when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.