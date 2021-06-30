K-9 Roman dies following complications from surgery for life-threatening illness

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that K-9 Roman passed away following complications from surgery from a life-threatening illness.

The illness started on May 5 when Roman, who had just taken down an armed murder suspect with the SWAT team, began vomiting large amounts of blood. His handler, Deputy Ty Zimmerman rushed him to the vet where he was taken into surgery with an ER team waiting at the door, according to ACSO.

On May 7, ACSO said Roman had surgery and doctors removed a large part of his small intestine and 70% of his colon.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Zimmerman took Roman home on May 13.

Roman passed away on June 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Roman, thank you for your service. Rest in peace buddy. We’ll take it from here #endofwatch,” shared ACSO.